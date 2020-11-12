X

YOUNG, Wynolia

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

YOUNG, Wynolia

Age 86, of Dayton, born May 14, 1934, in Lexington, KY, peacefully departed this life

Friday, November 6, 2020, at Friendship Village Nursing Home. Wynolia retired after over 25 years from the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC). She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Preceded in death by her

parents, Taylor and Bertha

Watkins; sisters, Verie Sleet, Marilyn Butler, Tayloria Williams, Regina Mullins; brother, Darnell Watkins. Survivors include husband, Jack C. Young; daughters, Jana R. and Dawn A. Adams; son, Jay C. (Andrea) Young; grandchildren, Jerrod, Taylor and Paige Young; sisters, Bobbie A. Mobley and Brenda Shelby of Lexington, KY; a host of loving nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a walk-through

visitation 10 am-12 noon Friday, November 13, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, followed by Private Ceremony. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.