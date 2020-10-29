YOUNG, Tanya R.



Tanya R. Young, 58, beloved wife, life and everything of 35 years to Jan Thompson. Tanya passed very unexpectedly



October 24, 2020, from a brain bleed. She earned her BS in



Logistics and retired from FedEx. Tanya was a gifted



athlete, excelling in both softball and volleyball with the ability to whoop your butt in anything, first time, even when you thought you were a pro. She bettered her community volunteering; one year trapping 68 feral cats for spay/release, she coached little league as well. Tanya was a very talented woman, but, mostly, she was funny as hell! Tanya was born May 21, 1962, to Eli and Carla Young in Dayton, Ohio. She spent a lot of time with her maternal grandparents, Tom and Velma Miller and in Tennessee with her dad's people at the old place. Tanya loved any adventure unless it involved snakes. Tanya leaves her beloved Jan, her loving brother John, her best bud Lisa Seaman, her adoring BooBoo, a lot of family she considered friends, and a lot of friends that she called family. You can come say goodbye and sign her coffin on Halloween at 2 pm at Glen Haven cemetery in New Carlisle, Ohio. Masks are required; costumes are



optional, dress is Tanya casual. www.NewcomerDayton.com.

