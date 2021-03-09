X

YOUNG, Ruth

YOUNG, Ruth Yvonne

RUTH YVONNE YOUNG, 99, of Springfield, passed away at

Forest Glen on Friday evening, March 5, 2021. She was born in Deshler, Ohio, on June 26, 1921, the daughter of the late Forrest E. and Lydia (Rain) McClure. Ruth worked for many years at the Tot Shop. She was a devoted life-long member of Central United Methodist Church, later Faith United Methodist and was

currently a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist. Ruth volunteered with the Community Hospital Auxiliary for many years. She is survived by her children, Richard (Penny) Young of Springfield, Jane Engle of Clifton and Joyce (Michael) McIntyre of Dublin; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Robert) Stokes of Springfield, Kristin (Dave) Oberlin of Gahanna, OH, Kevin McIntyre of Dublin, and Kayla (Brian) Rossi of Charlotte, NC; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Roger (Carol) McClure of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Young in 2008; a grandson, Stuart Young; and two infant great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be observed at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at


