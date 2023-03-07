Young, Roberta

Young (Wolf), Roberta M.



Roberta M. (Wolf) Young, age 94 of Springfield, formerly of South Vienna, Fairborn, Enon, and Plattsburg passed away Friday, March 3, 2023. She was born June 22, 1928, in Beavercreek, the daughter of the late Grover and Amy Ruth (Penewit) Wolf. Roberta was a retired hairdresser. She was a longtime member of the United Church of South Vienna, Byron UCC, Knob Prairie UCC, and Plattsburg UCC and enjoyed church activities, cooking/baking, gardening, sports, and playing cards. Family was a very important part of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; son, Kent Young; son-in-law, Philip Smith; brothers, Bob, Jim, Fred, Kent, Don, and sister, Amy Lewis. She is survived by her sister, June Cosler, two daughters, Gloria Young and Sonja Smith; daughter-in-law, Amy Young, nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the United Church of South Vienna, 227 E. Main St., South Vienna, Revs. Scott and Karen Griswold officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at 1:45 P.M. at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Roberta. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

