Young, Olive Belle

Young (Murrell), Olive Belle



Passed away peacefully on Friday May 9, 2025, at the age of 95. She was born on December 2, 1929, in the coal mining town of Fonde, KY. She obtained her bachelor's degree from Carson Newman University and Master's in education from Miami University. She spent the majority of her teaching career at Roosevelt Jr High and then Adams Elementary. She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 55 years, John Paul Young. Also preceded in death by her brothers John Hicks Murrell, Herbert Murrell, Samuel Murrell, and Clyde Murrell and her sister Linda Hugglestone. She is survived by her son Dr. Daniel Young and her daughter Dr. Olivia Young Wallace as well as her son-in-law Dr. Kenneth Wallace and daugher-in-law Sarah Young. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Murrell and four granddaughters: Maggie Wallace, Hannah Young, Naomi Marineau, and Rachel Young as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday May 24, 2025, at 10am until the time of service (11am) at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014 with Chaplain Lt. Col. Amber L. Murrell officiating. Burial will be on Sunday May 25, 2025, at 4pm at Alder Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 809 Alder Branch Rd. Sevierville, TN 37876. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the African mission team kwatekehafrica.org. www.avancefuneralhome.com



