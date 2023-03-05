YOUNG, Margaret Louise



Passed away peacefully at Jeff and Mary Young's home on January 28, 2023. Margaret was born in Marion, Ohio, on January 31, 1930, to Mildred and John Lanius. Margaret married her best friend, Maurice "Bud" Young on May 18, 1952. Margaret now lives with the Lord and her husband, Bud; sister, Anna Mae (Merl) Hilborn; mother and father, and grandson, Bryon Harrod who preceded her in death. Margaret dedicated much of her life to raising 5 children and working with her many friends at First United Methodist church in New Carlisle, Ohio. While raising her children, she provided a temporary home and much love to 13 babies until they were adopted. When her children were self-sufficient, she went to work at Town and Country where she assisted in the educational development of handicapped children. Margaret and Bud opened the Arrow Queen in New Carlisle and loved serving their town for 16 years. Margaret always had a special love for children, believed in second chances, could see the good in everyone, wore an amazing smile, and helped others when she could. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She taught by example to give grace unconditionally, and love abundantly. Margaret is survived by her five children, Michael (Amy) Young, Mary (Jeff) Young, Teresa Orr, Julie Young and Susanne (Jim) Harrod; one brother, Robert Lanius; grandchildren, Amanda (Eric) Behn, Evangeline (Nick) Freathy, Rebekah (Scott) Scoville, Amity (Nzube) Okemiri, Jody Young, Jennifer Smith, Brian (Beth) Young, Matthew Orr, Benjamin (Jeana) Orr, Tara (Josh) Brock and Andrew Harrod; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held March 12, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 220 S. Main Street, in New Carlisle, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., services will be at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you can send a donation to Loving Care Hospice, London, Ohio. Envelopes will be available at her service. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



