Young, Judith

YOUNG (Jeremy), Judith Ann



Age 90, passed away June 25, 2025 after a brief stay at Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Young, parents, Harry and June Jeremy, brother, David (Judy) Jeremy and sister, Susan Menson and grandson, Andrew Schramm. She leaves behind 5 children; David (Nao) Young, Jill (Mike) O'Hara, Stephen Young, Krys Schramm, and Scott (Wendy) Young. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Judy was a teacher at Fairfield Central and Fairfield South for 30 years. Donations may be made to Hospice of Hamilton on Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or the First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



