Young, John E.



age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. John was born in Lucasville, Ohio on March 23, 1935 to Harold Young Sr. and Gladys (Clark) Young. In 1958 John married Lois Caudill in Hamilton, Ohio. During their 55 years of marriage, they took in 14 people to assist them in their time of need. He worked for Champion International Papers for 42 years and enjoyed farming, woodworking, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and helping anybody who asked for help. John dearly loved his family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors. John is survived by his children, Patty Mays, Mark (Rhonda) Young, and Richard (Cynthia) Young; grandchildren, Melissa Estep, John Young III, Ashley Rose, Christina Ureta, Jeremy Young, Samantha Basil, Thomas Young, Dylan Young, Blake Young, and Catherine Young; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Ann Theiss; daughter-in-law, Irene Young; lifelong friend, Mark Doty; in-laws, Bettie Jefferys and Tony (Ida) Caudill; and numerous other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois (Caudill) Young; son, John Young, Jr; and siblings, Loretta Coles, Bessie Ketter, Betty Young, David Young, Frank Young, Harold Young, Jr., James Young, and Joseph Young. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

