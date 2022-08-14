YOUNG, Helen L.



88, of Riverside went to be with the Lord August 10, 2022. She was a loving mother to her five children. She was a homemaker, a Sunday School teacher and a green thumb gardener of flowers and vegetables.She is preceded in death by her husband Kayo Young, sons Richard and Douglas, also parents Mabel and Hazel Roberts and brother Bobby Roberts. Survived by sister Polly Edwards, three daughters Alice Rindler (Mark), Jean, and Karen Young, also grandchildren Travis and Allison Rindler, Casey and Wendy Young. Two daughters-in-law, Terri Young and Kathy Young. Visitation will be held at the Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 10-11 AM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM following the visitation. Interment will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens following the funeral. The family wishes to give a special thank you to Affinity Hospice Home Care. Condolences for the family can be made at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.

