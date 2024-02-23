YOUNG, Evelyn Taylor



YOUNG, Evelyn Taylor, age 94 of Dayton OH, passed away on Wed, Feb 14, 2024. The funeral service will be held on Sat, Feb 24, 2024, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev John E. Kidd, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Saturday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.



