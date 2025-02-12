Young, Eulene



EULENE "LEE" YOUNG, 86, of Springfield, passed away at Hearth & Home El Camino on Sunday morning, February 9, 2025. She was born in Muses Mills, Kentucky on April 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Andy and Alma (Adams) Newsom. Lee was primarily a homemaker, but she worked in retail sales, real estate and income tax preparation. Her greatest joy was found in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lee is survived by her children, Randall (Claudia) Perry, Karen (Michael) Smith, Natalie Johnson (Mark McDonald), and Denise (Brian) Smith; grandchildren, Erika (Jonathan) Mihoci, Sara (Billy) Kunchik, Elyse (Nick) Augustine, Taylor Smith, Garrett (Hannah) Smith, Kelsey (Dillan) Shumaker, Grant Johnson, Meredith Johnson, and Kaitlyn and Sara Smith; and twelve great grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Eugene Newsom, Sam (Jenny) Newsom, Bill (Brenda) Newsom, and Phyllis (Jerry) Boling and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John L. Young in 2009; son-in-law, Mark Johnson; and siblings, Golda Cooper, Tom Newsom, Imojean Gulley, Ed Newsom, and Phillip Newsom. The family will observe a private service, and entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





