YOUNG, Beverly L.



Age 75 of Moraine, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home. She was born on August 2, 1946, in Kettering, OH, the daughter of the late Patricia (Phillips) Buehner and Paul Hickey. Mrs. Young was a former employee of Color Q, and a playground aide for C.F. Holiday School in West Carrollton for many years. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas L. Young in 1989. She is survived by her loving children, son, Robb Young and wife Hilary, daughter, Melissa Husted and husband Ben, her brother Paul (Barbara) Hickey, 5 sisters Susie (Rick) Riggs, Barbie (Gary) Leiss, Patty Hickey, Debbie Hickey, and Pammie (Mitch)



Brewer, her greatest gift and the loves of her life, grandchildren Zander and Lydia Husted, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409 with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 in Beverly's memory. Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Beverly L. Young, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

