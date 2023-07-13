Young (Whitaker), Barbara Lee



YOUNG, Barbara Lee, age 91, a resident of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at home. Barbara was born on December 4, 1931 in Dayton, OH to the late Wilber and Ella Whitaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Young; sisters, Wilberta "Bill" Chamberlain and Sue Whitaker; and all of her husband's siblings. She is survived by her 3 sons, Dale Young of Miamisburg, Duane (Kathy) Young of West Carrollton & Darrel Young of Miamisburg; 4 grandchildren, Christopher (Carly) Young, Myke (Jessica) Young, Melanie (Drew) Van Leeuwen & Sarah (Drew) Wade; 6 great-grandchildren, Kyerstin & Skylar Young, Jaylynn Lewis, Tatum & Sloane Van Leeuwen, Conner Wade; sister, Patti Whitaker; brothers-in-law, Don Chamberlain & Jerry McMurchy; numerous nieces & nephews. Barbara graduated from Miamisburg High School Class of 1950. Barbara and Bill were members of St. James United Methodist Church. She was well loved, and found great joy in spending time with her family. She loved travelling and watching classic movies with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, July 15, 2023 from the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 9 AM until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. If desired, the family suggests contributions be made in Barbara's memory to Hospice Care of Middletown or The Diabetes Association. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

