YOUNG, Annie Age 87, of West Milton, passed away Sunday evening, August 23, 2020. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on June 30, 1933, to the late Green & Addie Hoskins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Donnie Young and Darrell Young; granddaughter, Jesica Young; sister, Gladys Davis; brothers, Chester, Luther, Marshall, Carl, and Melvin Hoskins. Annie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Wade Young; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly & Bruce Pinson; brothers, Burley Hoskins, James (Judy) Hoskins; grandchildren, Renee (Bob) Hansford, Melissa Pinson, Kaylee Young, Denver Young; great-grandchildren, Skyler (Austin) Kohl, Chase Sochacki, Eva Young, Bobby Hansford, Austin Hansford; great-great grandson, Malachi Kohl; special nephews, Jeff Hoskins, Glen Hoskins; numerous nieces & nephews. Annie retired from General Motors Inland after working there for 30 years. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 29, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Eddie Clements will officiate with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM Saturday, at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

