YORK, Imogene Freeman



Age 94, of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Hospice of Dayton.



Survivors include four children, Steve (Rebecca) York of Fairborn, Kristine Dean of Kenton, OH, Bruce York of Fairborn, Barry York (Ellie Scott) of Galloway, OH; two grandchildren, Brian (Jeanette) York, John (Christina) Dean; five great-grandchildren, Hudson (Mercedes), Jeremiah, Magdalene, Grace, Lily; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00-noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

