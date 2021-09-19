YODER, Dorothy Louise Wilson



January 20, 1926 - August 4, 2021



Dorothy, age 95 was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Charles and Luella Wilson. During her long life, she resided in Indiana, Hawaii, Texas, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Ohio, Nevada, and



Arizona. She lived for many years in Beavercreek, Ohio, until 1996 when she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Yoder. Her most recent residency was Las Vegas, Nevada, until she moved into assisted living in Arizona. She passed away in an assisted living facility in Surprise, Arizona, with her daughter Lindi Lloyd by her side. The family wishes to especially thank Felicia who took such good care of her. Dorothy



became a medical technologist in 1947. She worked in that profession until 1957 when she became a full-time homemaker after the birth of her third child. During her years as a homemaker, she wrote plays, short stories, and a novel. When her youngest child started school, she decided to get her teaching certificate so she could be home with her children in the summer. She taught fourth grade in Xenia, Ohio, at McKinley Elementary School for 20 years. She was a charter member of Kirkmont Presbyterian Church in Beavercreek, Ohio, where she started a preschool with her friend Jodie



Ogden. Dorothy is survived by her 5 children, Lani Kotchka (Greg Smith), Lindi Lloyd (Rick), Jan Yoder (Joseph Hadlock), Jack Yoder (Linda), and Marybeth Smolinski (deceased, Jan). She had 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren (and still counting). Dorothy had one sister, Marilyn Jeanne Wilson Feichter, who predeceased her, and she had numerous nieces and nephews. One of her favorite sayings was "everything in moderation." She enriched all those she touched. We are all continuations of her and the work she began. She was much loved. A celebration of life service will be held on October 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, located at 1515 West Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89102.

