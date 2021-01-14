YENGER, Daniel A.



Daniel A. Yenger, beloved husband of Pamela Yenger



(nee Cholmondeley), devoted father of Jillian (Mike) Bonin, Tony (Arlene) Gatti, and Michael Gatti, loving grandfather of Nicholas, Lowen, Romeo, Valentino, and Paxton. Died Jan. 11, 2021, at age 62. Residence Anderson Twp., formerly of Trotwood (Dayton), OH. Friends may visit at TP WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Fri. Jan. 15, 2021, from 3-5 PM. Memorials to your favorite charity.

