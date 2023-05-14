Yeary, Mary K.



Mary K. Yeary, age 93, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. She was born in Springfield, OH, the daughter of Ed and Kathryn (Dobson) Ryan. She was an LPN Nurse for 35 years at Middletown Regional Hospital.



She is preceded in death by four (4) brothers, Bill Ryan, Paul Ryan, Jerry Ryan, Robert Ryan and six (6) sisters, Doris Jensen, Connie Agee, Martha Landsdale, Donna Layne, Kay Townsend and June Louise Ryan.







She is survived by three sons, Denny (Sheila) Yeary, Hugh (Susan) Yeary, Matt Yeary (Tina Euth) and daughter, Susan (Rick) Norris; 19 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 11am-12pm on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm led by several family member sharing memories. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

