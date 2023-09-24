Yeager, Paul Wesley



Paul Wesley Yeager Jr., age 81 of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 9, 1942 the son of Paul W. Sr. & Kathryn I. (Kaufman) Yeager. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was active in several area churches including the Tipp City Nazarene, Vandalia Nazarene and Vandalia St. John Lutheran Church. He was very active in the Tipp City Players for many years and loved to be outside working in his garden and working on his landscaping. Paul worked alongside his wife Kay for many years decorating wedding cakes.



He is survived by his son Troy Yeager (Ginger Freitag); daughter Holly Yeager; grandchildren Taylor Yeager and Jackson Yeager; sisters Joyce (Richard) Dixon, Karen (Edward) Moreland, Carol Rothfuss, Nancy (Tim) Vanover, Janice (Jim) Weaver and Ellen (Howard) Jordan; sister-in-law Barbara Snyder and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 31 years, Kay Ann Yeager in 1997; and his second wife of 21 years, Sylvia Yeager in 2020.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Benjamin Prill officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to ProMedica Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Suite #320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





