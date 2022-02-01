YAUGER, Dale E.



Age 82, Hamilton, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his



residence. He was born in Hamilton on June 3, 1939, the son of Henry Leroy and Lillian (Dahms) Yauger. He attended Stewart High School in Oxford and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Dale married Juda Wells in Hamilton on July 2, 1965. He was the owner of Advanced Auto Body Service, Hamilton and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife, Juda; his



children, Mick (Karen) Davis-Yauger, Hamilton, Jenita



(Stephen) Daniels, Fairfield Township, Lisa (Todd) Routh, Scipio, Indiana, Toni (Jeff Turner) Yauger, Miamitown, Ohio, Tanya (Walter) Collins, Bright, Indiana, Dale "Chip" (Amanda) Yauger, Seven Mile and; his brother, Ralph (Barbara) Yauger, Fort Myers, Florida; his sister, Jewel (Gene Pennington) Hayes, Sarasota, Florida, sisters-in-law Pauline (Werner) Schwitalski, Felicia (Karl) Bell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, James Hayes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

