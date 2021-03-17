YATES, Loretta



Age 83, passed away March 14, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1938, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Marie (Ball) Brown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Yates; and a granddaughter, Angie Yates. She is survived by her children, Donald Yates, Glenda Yates, Bruce Yates, Marsha Johnson; brothers, Ralph Brown, Ronald Brown, Gary Brown; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd, Middletown, OH 45042. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery immediately following the service. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.

