X

Yates, Joe

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Yates, Joe Eldon

Joe Eldon Yates, 75, of Davenport, Florida, formerly of Springfield, passed away May 24, 2023, in Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, Florida. He was born April 8, 1948, in Springfield, the son of Everett and Tootie Yates. Mr. Yates was a former Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge in Haines, Florida. He was a Veteran of the United States Marie Corp and was the owner of Crazy Joe's Air Freight. Survivors include one daughter; Melissa Ann Yates-Rife and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers; Jim, John, Jake and Steven, sisters; Brenda Suttles and Norah Benson and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME WITH Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Patterson, Thomas
2
Aldridge, Tracy
3
Stewart, Elsie
4
Allen, Arthur
5
Edds, Milford
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top