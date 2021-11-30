YATES, Bonnie Lou



78, of London, died on Monday, November 22, 2021, in her residence.



Born on December 24, 1942, in New Boston, Ohio, she was a daughter of Estil and Bernetia (Meade) Masters.



Bonnie was a flower lover, enjoyed attending concerts, bowling, shopping, watching television, going to ballgames, and square dancing.



She was a wonderful, kind, friendly, and strong Christian lady known for her blue eyes, beautiful smile, and heart of gold.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years Jim Yates; son Jimmy Yates, and granddaughter Kennedy Yates.



Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents and six brothers: Estil Masters Jr., Bobby Masters, Jerry Masters, Melvin Masters, Tommy Masters, and Kenny Masters.



The Yates family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Roberts and Spencer families for their care and friendship to Bonnie.



A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Madison County Vineyard, 106 Olive Street, London, with Pastor Denny Tatman officiating. Friends and family will gather beginning from 10:30 AM until time of services Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations in Bonnie's name be sent to the Madison County Vineyard.



The family is being served by THE EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be shared at



