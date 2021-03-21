YARDER, David

YARGER, David Lee
Age 80, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care they provided David. Family will greet friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, March 25 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd.,
Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00pm Friday, March 26 at the funeral home, with a livestream available at Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend.
Military honors and burial in Valley View Cemetery. Full
obituary and expressions of sympathy may be found at
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral