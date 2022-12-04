journal-news logo
X

YAHLE, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

YAHLE, William Joseph

Age 75, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his residence. William worked in Skilled Trades for Delphi, a division of General Motors, retiring after 22 years of service. He was a member of the AmVets, VFW and American Legion. William was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Ruby; sisters, Ann Marie Cullars, Marilyn Loden; and brother, Michael Yahle. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Donna J. Redmon-Yahle; son; Clinton J. Yahle, friend (Jennifer Walters) of Enon; step-daughter, Rejeanna (Samuel) Connors of Troy; step-sons, Ryan (Teresa) Cantrell of Huber Heights, Rusty and Ray Cantrell; both of New Carlisle; sister, Karen (Gary) Manson of Covington; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 AM, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery followed with post-funeral reception at the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church, (4800 Payne Ave, Dayton). The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice in William's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
BAKER, Margaret
4
DAY, Darryl
5
DeKOLD, Joseph
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top