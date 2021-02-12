XARHOULACOS, James "Jim"



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at The Hospice of



Dayton. Jim was born in Krokeai, Greece, and came to the United States in 1950. Jim was the co-owner of Mr. Steak, Scotch and Steak, Xar's Greek Deli, and the Moraine Embassy Restaurant for 35 years. He was a longtime member of The



Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Ahepa, and Krokeai Society. Jim was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran and member of American Legion Post 598. Jim was a loving husband, proud father, and adoring papou "grandfather".



He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Athena Xarhoulacos; Connie's parents, Tom and Despo



Sarantakos; brothers, Bill and Tom Xarhoulacos; sisters, Toula Xarhoulacos; Mary Metro and her husband, William.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Constance "Connie"; daughter, Athena Lobdell & her fiancé, Marcel



Bugler of MI; son, Tom Xarlacos of NC; grandsons, Dayne and Deacon Lobdell, Jaco and Joseph Xarlacos; sister-in-law,



Donna Pack of Beavercreek; nephew, Ted Metro of Columbus and his family, cousin Harry Trafalis and wife Donna of FL;



other relatives and many friends.



Private funeral services were held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating.



Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek



Orthodox Church, The Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice in Jim's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.

