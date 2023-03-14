X

Wysong, Carroll

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Age 82, of Brookville, OH, passed away on March 8, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald & Mary Wysong, and son, Todd Wysong. Carroll was the President of Wysong Gravel, Camden Ready Mix, and Wysong Stone. He enjoyed gardening and being outside. He was also a dedicated father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Jerry (Sherri) Wysong, Darla (Marc) Reynolds, Jackie (Bill) Millett; five granddaughters; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; brother, John David Wysong; dear friend, Kelly Wolfe. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 12-1 p.m. at GILBERT FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

