WYS-ZAVALA, Carmen Nahir, age 87 of Centerville passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico to the late, Juan R. Wys and American Zavala. After raising her children, she worked for many years as an administrative assistant. She was a doer who never left anything until tomorrow. She was an amazing gardener, active in her church, loved music, and was a great Salsa dancer. She was generous, kind, friendly, outgoing, and passionate about her family. As Alzheimer's took its toll, she never stopped smiling. Preceding her in death is her beloved son, Jose G. Rodriguez. Nahir is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Jose Rodriguez; daughter and son-in-law, Jonahira and Fred Arnold and grandson, Gerardo (Leudy) Rodriguez. A visitation will be held from 3PM-5PM on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering followed by a Memorial Service at 5PM.

