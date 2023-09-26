Wynn, Karen Faye



Karen Faye Wynn age 81 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 1PM - 2PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a memorial service will be held at 2PM with Pastor Mike Criner officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com