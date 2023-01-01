WYEN, Margaret Aline "Maggie"



28, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 29, 2022. Maggie was born October 3, 1994, in Springfield, Ohio, to Freddie and Nancy (Hopkins) Wyen. She loved music, listening to wind chimes blow in the wind and the birds chirping outside her window. Her body fought the good fight for 28 years and it was tired. The Lord granted her mercy and called her home to be with a host of grandparents and loved ones the likes of which heaven has probably never seen. In addition to her parents, survivors include her two grandfathers, Steve Hopkins and Fred Wyen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by three grandmothers, Rita Wyen, Roberta Hopkins and Judith Hopkins. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. in Heritage Fellowship Church. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 11:00 in the church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

