Wurzelbacher, Eugene V. "Gene"



Eugene "Gene" Vernon Wurzelbacher, age 70 of Ross, Ohio passed away on October 25, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. He was born on May 17, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio the son of John and Margaret (Benzinger) Wurzelbacher. He graduated from Badin High School and was employed for over 48 years as the caretaker of Venice Cemetery in Ross. He was a past member of the Ross Township Fire Department where he served for many years and a member of the Ross Lions Club. Gene was a friend to all and was always willing to drop what he was doing to help someone else out. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his fiancé, Paula McDaniel; two children, Tamara (Matt) Scherer and Shawn (Lacey Flynn) Wurzelbacher and their mother, Susan Dorrel Wurzelbacher; eight grandchildren, Haley (Austin) Brayton, Makenna Wurzelbacher, Tyler Scherer, Mariah McConnell, Brenden Wurzelbacher, Jenna Vogt, Gavin Vogt and Andie Scherer; five great grandchildren, AJ, Serenity, Aralynn, Garrett, and Harley. Gene was the brother of the late Richard (Janet) Wurzelbacher, the late George (the late Patty) Wurzelbacher, the late Robert (Arlene) Wurzelbacher, the late Jimmy Wurzelbacher, Vera (David) Vidourek, Ervin Wurzelbacher, Walter (the late Linda) Wurzelbacher, Raymond (Melinda) Wurzelbacher, Ruth (Bill) Brannon, the late Larry (Trina) Wurzelbacher, and Dale (Julie) Wurzelbacher. He was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Monday, October 30, 2023 from 4  8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following in the cemetery he took such good care of for many years, Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the Gene Wurzelbacher memorial fund, c/o of Charles C. Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 128, Ross, OH 45061. The money will be used to purchase a monument to be placed in the cemetery in his memory, for his years of service to Venice Cemetery and the Ross Community. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



