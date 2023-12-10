Wuensch, Daniel J.



Daniel Joseph Wuensch, age 67, of Kettering passed away on November 27, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dan's memory to Lupus Foundation of America. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for full obituary.



