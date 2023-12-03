Wuensch, Daniel J.



Daniel Joseph Wuensch, age 67, of Kettering passed away on November 27, 2023. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on March 9, 1956 to the late George and Audrey Wuensch. In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Schroeder. He lived many places while working in construction as a rod buster, iron worker, rigger, crane operator and supervisor including Las Vegas, Nevada where he met his wife Diane. They settled in Kettering, Ohio where they raised two loving children. Dan was a dedicated father and excited new grandfather. If you knew Dan, you knew he was a man of many passions, like his family, jazz music, Wisconsin sports teams or the myriad items he found at auctions. Dan was a collector, from antique musical instruments to windmills and lightning rods to vehicles of all types. His pride and joy was a 1946 Indian Chief motorcycle that he helped restore and took to explore many open roads. Dan also collected stories, whether it was growing up in Wisconsin, his career in construction, fun auction finds or whatever life put in front of him. He would tell those stories to anyone and everyone, from breakfast at Bob Evans to the many doctors he encountered throughout his life. Dan is survived by his wife of 31 years, Diane; children, Jessica (Stephen) Fowler, Oliver Wuensch; granddaughter, Josephine Fowler; siblings, Mary Schroeder, Steve (Deb) Wuensch, Curt (Dana) Wuensch, Mike (Kathy) Wuensch, George (Katie) Wuensch, Greg Wuensch, Jean (Joe) Reigel, Jane (Carl) Lash and Paul (Michelle) Wuensch; along with numerous nieces and nephews and Pumpkin the cat, his furry companion and comforter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dan's memory to Lupus Foundation of America.



