Wright, Lois Laverne



Lois Laverne Wright, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, April 28, 2024. Lois leaves to cherish her memory sons, Jeffery (Janice) Wright, Luther Wright III; daughter, Pamela Lynn Wright; grandchildren, Eren, Allyson, Juan, Kori; 4 great grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Patricia Dunson. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, June 1, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends.



