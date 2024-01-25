Wright, Lela D.



WRIGHT, Lela Dawn, age 53, of Medway, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Lela was a Pharmacy Technician at Miami Valley Hospital and a member of Fellowship Tabernacle Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick. Lela is survived by her mother, Donna L.; sons & daughters-in-law, Dustin L. & Ashley Lewis, Dalton L. & Emily Lewis; sister & brother-in-law, Lora D. & Edward Budurka; numerous nieces, nephews, special friend, Leonard Deberry; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jim Stepp officiating. Interment Medway Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls in Lela's memory.



