WRIGHT, Kenneth Robert



Age 60, of Bellbrook went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was saved as a child on December 5, 1971. Ken was preceded in death by his parents



Raymond and Geneva Wright and brother, Gary Ray Wright. He is survived and sincerely loved by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Kay; children, Kyle



(Molly) Wright of Beavercreek, Jennifer (Tyler) Maschino of Mariemont, and Jason Wright of Bellbrook; and his sister, Debbie (Joe) Miller of Bellbrook. Ken was retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple. Ken was a man of



unquestionable faith and character, a devoted husband, a



loving father, and a dear friend to many. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling with his wife and being outside, working on his cars, and hunting with his sons. Family will receive friends at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer St., Dayton, OH 45410 from 10:00AM until time of service12 NOON on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Burial to follow in Bellbrook Cemetery, with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Jerry Siler and Pastor Charles Webb for their love and support during this time. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

