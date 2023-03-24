Wright, Kathi

Wright (Frazier), Kathi Kylena



Kathi Kylena Frazier Back Wright went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born on August 26, 1961 in Middletown, Ohio to Kyle and Della (Bishop) Frazier. Kathi is survived by her husband; Rodney Wright of Fairfield Twp, Ohio, brother; Ronald (Bonnie) Frazier, of Monroe, Ohio, nephew; Jason (Samantha) Frazier, of Monroe, Ohio, great nieces; Brooke, Paige, Madelynn, and Callie Frazier, aunt; Patsy (Lloyd) Hostler, uncles; Edward (Sharon) Bishop, Bobby (Betty) Bishop, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; Kyle and Della (Bishop) Frazier, niece; Jennifer Frazier, and her first husband; Rev. Andrew Back. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.  7:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050 with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Services will conclude with burial at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to SHP, "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" PO Box 132, Monroe, Ohio 45050. This organization builds bunk beds for children in Butler County who do not have beds. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Wright family.



