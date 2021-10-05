journal-news logo
X

WOSSUM, KAREN

ajc.com

Obituaries
5 hours ago

WOSSUM, Karen Lee

Age 60 of Fairfield passed away September 20, 2021. She was born October 4, 1960, in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of

Morgan and Carol Wossum.

She is survived by her mother, Carol Wossum; sister, Gale Smith; and her many of friends and caregivers at Takoda Trails. Karen was preceded in death by her father. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Friends of Takoda Trails, 350 Kolb Dr., Fairfield, OH 45014. Condolences may be offered at


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCHEIDT, Charles
2
MYERS, Sandra
3
DUBRO, Allen
4
RICHARDSON, Arma
5
DAVIS, Charles
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top