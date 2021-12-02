journal-news logo
Worthman, Phyllis

WORTHMAN, Phyllis

Age 99 of Kettering, passed away Sunday November 28, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 1990 and a daughter Ellen in 1983. She is

survived by 4 daughters Sue Millikan (Jesse) of Fayetteville, Ohio, Jan Ellinger (David) of Centerville, Nanneke Joustra of Voorburg, Netherlands and Rose Antrobus (Bryan) of Johannesburg, South Africa; a brother Carl Engel of Hamilton, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A gathering of friends and family will be

Saturday, December 4th at Fairhaven Church, 637 East Whipp Rd in Centerville, Ohio 45459, from 10-11 am. Memorial

Service to immediately follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley

Hospital Foundation John Worthman M.D. Award. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

