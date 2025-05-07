Wortham, Minnie L
Minnie Wortham, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Funeral service 11 a.m.
Friday, May 9, 2025 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
