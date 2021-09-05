WORTHAM, June



June Wortham, 97, of Springfield, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and beloved husband Otis, at Springfield



Assisted Living on Sunday,



August 29, 2021. Following her birth in Tennessee, her family moved to Springfield, where she was raised and later graduated from Springfield High School in 1942. She served her country during World War II as an Army nurse. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker for the 63 years she and Otis were married. She was a devoted mother to her son Bob and daughter Debbie and adored her granddaughter Melissa. She enjoyed and took pride in her home and family. She was an avid weaver at the Clark County Senior Center for many years and a long-standing member of the Northside Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis; father, Steve Hopkins, Sr.; mother, Lula Brinkman; brother, Ernie Hopkins; and sister, Ethel Furay. She is survived by a half-brother, Steve Hopkins, Jr. (Judy); son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Kay Wortham; daughter, Debbie Ryan; granddaughter, Melissa Schmitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of Springfield Assisted Living Center and Ms. Betty Combs for the wonderful care and support of our mother over the past several years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private service for immediate family only. A



celebration of June's life will be held at a future date. Private burial will be in the Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online



expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



