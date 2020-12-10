WORLEY, Mariam

WORLEY (Roberts), Miriam Marie



Miriam Marie (Roberts) Worley, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the age of 90. She was the youngest of seven children born to Tine and Gertrude (Wolffrum) Roberts, on August 12, 1930.



She was married to her husband John Worley on February 25, 1949, until his passing on January 25, 2010.



Miriam worked at Monsanto in Miamisburg for 29 years, until her retirement in March, 1988. Miriam attended the West



Carrollton Church of the Nazarene for many years. She later attended the Stratford Heights Church of God in Middletown.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Worley; and all of her siblings, Mildred Rockey, Marietta



Killen, Paul S. Roberts, infant Hazel Josephine Roberts, Betty L. Hurst and Donald Roberts.



Miriam is survived by her daughters, Ruth Ellison of Middletown and Cindy (Rev. Jerry) Back of Franklin; her grandson, Aaron (Misty) Back of Franklin; granddaughter, Amie Ellison of Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Zoe, Ian, Weston and Ava Back of Franklin and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 till 1:00, with funeral services at 1:00. Rev. Jerry Back will be officiating. Burial will be at the Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin.



