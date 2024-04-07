Works, Carrie L.



Age 88, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev. Dr. Leroy Cothran officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



