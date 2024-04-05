Wooten, Dennis



Dennis Micheal Wooten, 78 of St Paris, Ohio passed away, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in the ATKINS, SHIVELY & VERNON funeral home, Ohio. Funeral service will follow, beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Carroll Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Honey Creek Cemetery, St Paris, Ohio with military honors.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com