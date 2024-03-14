Wooten, Britt



Wooten, Britt, 77, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in his home surrounded by family. Britt was born February 17, 1947 in Glendale, Ohio, the son of Bige and Flora (Vires) Wooten. He retired from the railroad after many years. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, camping and spending time with his family. Britt was so proud of his children and grandchildren, and he made a lasting imprint on everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth; three children, Mechelle King, Jim (Colleen) Wooten and Stephanie (Doug) Irick; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Craig), Travis, Britt (Taylor), Dustin (Kayla), Tyler (Samantha), Troy and Savannah; six great grandchildren; seven siblings, Tom, Ann, Verda, Lyle, Tim, Charlie and Jeff; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mason. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



