WOODZELL, Darlene R. Age 73, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, with family at her side. She was born in Barbourville, Kentucky, on November 17, 1947, the daughter of Clarence H. Martin and Janet E. (Ballard) Vice, both of whom preceded her in death. Darlene is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Nickie Woodzell; her beloved grandchildren, Keira and Theron Woodzell; two brothers, Drew (Sue) Martin, Harold (Kathy) Martin; three half-sisters, Lori (Dave) Reed, Susan (Jerry) Lawhorn, and Jennifer Brandenburg. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Darlene had a very strong love for her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved to talk about. She would attend all their soccer, basketball, volleyball and karate events possible until her declining health made it difficult. Darlene had a great love of cooking food and desserts which she took a great deal of pride in. She had a strong affinity for veterans, donating her time and sharing her cooking with the AMVETS and with charity work at the V.A. She was also, until unable to continue due to her health, employed with the AMVETS Post in Kettering, OH. The family will receive visitors at a visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A Private Family Service will follow. If desired, contributions may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project or a Veteran's Charity of the Donor's choice.


