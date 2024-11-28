Woodson, Christie

WOODSON (Neilson), Christie D.



Christie Denise Woodson, age 49, of Dayton OH passed away on Sat, Nov 16, 2024. Funeral service to be held on Fri, Nov 29, 2024, 11:00 am at Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton OH 45406, Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr., officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Internment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com