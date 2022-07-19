WOODS, Roger M.



Roger M. Woods, age 80, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.



A life-long resident of Clark county, Roger was a graduate of Northeastern High School in 1960. He worked at Navistar and retired after 40 years of service in 2002.



Roger was a 50 year member of the South Vienna Odd Fellows Lodge No. 345. He had the honor to serve as Grand Master for the state of Ohio from 2019-2021. He was also a member of the St. Andrew Lodge No. 619.



Roger never knew a stranger and to know him was to love him. He loved fishing and his grandkids and great-grandson. He enjoyed morning coffee with the guys at Burger King, and he loved donuts. He was even known as the "Donut Maker" for church events.



Survivors include his wife and the love of his life, Janice. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 7th. Sons; Randy (Rebecca), Steven (Renee), and daughter; Sherrie. Grandchildren; Lindsay (Michael) McKenna, Quentin, Brady, Madeline, Karissa, and Elanor, and a great-grandson, Woodson McKenna. Brothers; David (Judy), and Bill. Brothers-in-law; Gene Amerine and Merril Bageant. Numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends.



Roger is preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Kay Bageant and Sue Sanders.



The visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis. The funeral service will be on July 21, 2022, at 10 AM at Northridge United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Pastor Ken Woode.



The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Springfield Regional ICU for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northridge United Methodist Church.



Arrangements in the care of the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



