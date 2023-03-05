WOODS,



Rachel Elizabeth



Rachel Elizabeth Woods was born January 25, 1955, to Rev. Cleophus Sr. and Mary E. Woods. Rachel departed this earth on February 22, 2023, at the age of 68. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Cleophus Jr., David and Timothy Woods.



Rachel dedicated her life to God at an early age and decided to follow Christ. She was baptized at Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, OH, by the late Rev Cleophus Woods Sr. Rachel was a member of Abundant Life Christ Centered Ministries before departing this earth.



Rachel graduated from Wilbur Wright H.S. in 1973. She then worked as a nursing aide at Miami Valley Hospital. She then continued her career path in the medical field. Rachel did a lot of volunteer/community work and fed the homeless for many years. She graduated from OIP&T in 2007 with an associate degree in medical assistance. Anyone who met her was never a stranger.



Rachel leaves to cherish her memory, her children; Lydia Easterling, Reuben Woods, Deborah R Butts (Frederick), Oshea Woods, and Miracle Woods; sisters, Esther D. Mills (Alfred), Anna M. Woods; brothers, Mark A. and Hosea A Woods; 17 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral service Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12 pm at Mt. Calvary MBC, 3375 W Siebenthaler Ave. Family will receive friends 11 am until time of service. Interment Jefferson View Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.

