Woods, Diane Lynn



Diane Lynn Woods, age 77 of Dayton passed away Friday, March 3, 2023. Diane was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gathering with family and good people, eating good food and having good conversations! Diane's "Celebration of Life" will be held at The Eagles Club, 3143 Elbee Rd, Moraine, Ohio 45439 on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.